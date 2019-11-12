Four quick takes on two very different halves of hoops
Tennessee played probably as bad as possible in the first 20 minutes tonight to dig themselves into a nine point hole at halftime. But the Vols rallied for a 19 point win. Here are four quick takes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news