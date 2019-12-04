Four quick takes on Vols 31st straight home win
Tennessee cruised to its 31st home win tonight, gliding by Florida A&M 72-43. Here are four quick takes on this evening’s action from the Vols.1 — Bang it inside — Tennessee’s most efficient offens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news