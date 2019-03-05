Four quick takes on Vols sending seniors out in style
Tennessee sent its seniors out in style rolling by Mississippi State 71-54 to remain in a first place tie with LSU and in the hunt for a second consecutive SEC title. Here are four quick takes on a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news