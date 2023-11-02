Westlake (Ga.) receiver Travis Smith Jr.'s recruitment has taken off in the last several months. This includes receiving an offer from Tennessee in September. He recently made the trip to Knoxville to get his first dose of a game day experience at Neyland Stadium as the Vols defeated Texas A&M. Following the visit, he talked to VolReport about what Tennessee has to offer. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The win over the Aggies was the receiver's first game day experience at Tennessee and it didn't disappoint. "The visit went great," said Smith. "Their 12th man is the fan base. That crowd gets real loud." It also gave the four-star the opportunity to see the offense in-person. Due to the Vols' schemes, Smith sees himself being able to flourish in Knoxville. "I like their ability to stretch the field with their receivers," said Smith. "When offenses set up like that, I know how much of an advantage I can have." After seeing the offense for himself, he sees a potential fit with Tennessee. "It would be scary," said Smith. "I feel like it would be difficult for defenses and secondaries to contain what I can add to that offense."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmpveWVkIG15IHRpbWUgaW4gS25veHZpbGxlLi4uIEJpZyB3aW7w n5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1 cGVsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWF4d2VsbHRodXJtb25k P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYXh3ZWxsdGh1cm1vbmQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZWxzZXlQb3BlP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtlbHNleVBvcGU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmljb1phY2tlcnk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpY29aYWNrZXJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2plZmZzZW50ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqZWZmc2Vu dGVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbmRyZXdf SXZpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuZHJld19JdmluczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFybGVzUG93ZXI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYXJsZXNQb3dlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdv cm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdXN0eU1h bnNlbGxfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSdXN0eU1hbnNlbGxfPC9h PiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9URXdyYWNhZGVteT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVEV3cmFjYWRlbXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGJhbGxhcmRxYmNvYWNoP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0YmFsbGFyZHFiY29hY2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlVUNSZXBvcnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRoZVVDUmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRHZW9yZ2lhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBS ZWNydWl0R2VvcmdpYTwvYT7igKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dC VUxJWDhvREoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93QlVMSVg4b0RKPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFRyYXZpcyBTbWl0aCBKci4gKEBUcmF2aXNfU21pdGhfSnIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJhdmlzX1NtaXRoX0pyL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzEzMzcxNTIxNjk4MTYxMDc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==