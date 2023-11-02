Four-star 2025 WR Travis Smith Jr. talks interest in Vols after visit
Westlake (Ga.) receiver Travis Smith Jr.'s recruitment has taken off in the last several months.
This includes receiving an offer from Tennessee in September. He recently made the trip to Knoxville to get his first dose of a game day experience at Neyland Stadium as the Vols defeated Texas A&M.
Following the visit, he talked to VolReport about what Tennessee has to offer.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The win over the Aggies was the receiver's first game day experience at Tennessee and it didn't disappoint.
"The visit went great," said Smith. "Their 12th man is the fan base. That crowd gets real loud."
It also gave the four-star the opportunity to see the offense in-person.
Due to the Vols' schemes, Smith sees himself being able to flourish in Knoxville.
"I like their ability to stretch the field with their receivers," said Smith. "When offenses set up like that, I know how much of an advantage I can have."
After seeing the offense for himself, he sees a potential fit with Tennessee.
"It would be scary," said Smith. "I feel like it would be difficult for defenses and secondaries to contain what I can add to that offense."
The talented wideout was able to talk to head coach Josh Heupel and receivers coach Kelsey Pope on the visit.
The receivers coach has been a consistent factor so far for Smith in his recruitment.
"The relationship with (Pope) has been great," said Smith. "He stays in contact with me often and keeps me in the loop with all the staff when we talk. So, I pretty much hold a good relationship with a lot of the staff."
The coaching staff has made it clear that they like several aspects of what he could bring to the program.
"They tell me to continue to dominate, make big plays and do what is needed to make a difference on and off the field as a leader," said Smith. "They love my receiver attributes across the board. My strong catch radius, big frame, speed and ability to make plays against different schemes. Lastly, they like my leadership and demeanor on the field."
Smith has the chance to strengthen those relationships soon as he told VolReport he 'absolutely' plans on visiting Tennessee when they take on Georgia on November 18th.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––