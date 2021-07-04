Four-Star Dale Miller offered by Vols following 'great' camp

Four-star defensive back Dale Miller camped with Tennessee this past week and left Knoxville with another offer to add to the list.

“They said they really liked how I play and how I compete,” Miller said of the Tennessee coaches following camp. “Coach [Willie] Martinez said he watched a lot of my film. It feels really good to get an offer from here.”

Shortly after the 5-foot-9, 162-pound athlete impressed at camp, Martinez pulled the Hoover High School standout aside and held a lengthy conversation.

“He was telling me how he liked my personality and how I use that to compete on the field,” the 2023 prospect said. “He was telling me how he bonds with his players and how important that is.

“As far as how I competed today, coach Martinez said I am a great off-player and good in man. He said I’m the type of player he could put anywhere in the secondary.”

The Alabama native has 10 offers at the moment with Tennessee joining the likes of Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State from the Southeastern Conference. Other notable offers have come from USC, Louisville and Boston College.