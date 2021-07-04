Four-Star Dale Miller offered by Vols following 'great' camp
Four-star defensive back Dale Miller camped with Tennessee this past week and left Knoxville with another offer to add to the list.
“They said they really liked how I play and how I compete,” Miller said of the Tennessee coaches following camp. “Coach [Willie] Martinez said he watched a lot of my film. It feels really good to get an offer from here.”
Shortly after the 5-foot-9, 162-pound athlete impressed at camp, Martinez pulled the Hoover High School standout aside and held a lengthy conversation.
“He was telling me how he liked my personality and how I use that to compete on the field,” the 2023 prospect said. “He was telling me how he bonds with his players and how important that is.
“As far as how I competed today, coach Martinez said I am a great off-player and good in man. He said I’m the type of player he could put anywhere in the secondary.”
The Alabama native has 10 offers at the moment with Tennessee joining the likes of Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State from the Southeastern Conference. Other notable offers have come from USC, Louisville and Boston College.
Being versatile, the defensive back has the tools to play at either safety or cornerback. He ran in the 4.6 second range on the grass practice field and has a good base to press at the line of scrimmage when playing up. Miller won several 1-on-1 battles and broke up the majority of the challenges that came his way.
At Thursday’s camp, observers saw little-to-no separation between the wide receivers and Miller.
“I wanted to take whatever the coaches were telling me and to add it to my toolbox and add it to my own game. I think I did that and came out here and did what I needed to do,” Miller told Volquest. “They were preaching to do everything in full speed. We worked leverage and hands and a bunch of different stuff.”
“This offer is big for me. It’s SEC,” Miller said. “That was my goal coming in here today. I wanted to compete hard, get better and pick up an offer. I feel like I did well with all of that.”
Throughout the month of June, the cornerback has camped at Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee. In the 7-on-7 circuit, Miller has played all over and has really worked at the nickel back position.
“Overall, I think today went great,” Miller concluded. “I had a lot of fun and really liked how I vibed with the coaching staff.”