Four-star Demarcus Riddick breaks down first Rocky Top experience

Another talented underclassman who attended Tennessee’s final prospect camp for the month of June was four-star Demarcus Riddick of Clanton, Ala.

A four-star in the class of 2024, Riddick is tabbed as the 134th-best prospect in the class and the seventh outside linebacker of the cycle. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder is considered the sixth-rated prospect in Alabama and already boasts nearly 30 offers.

That Sunday evening in late June was the first time the Chilton County standout was on Rocky Top. It’s likely safe to say it won’t be his last.

“It was amazing being here. For my first time, I loved it. I came out here and had a great camp,” the prospect told Volquest afterwards. “I’d love to come back here for a game day visit to see what it’s like. I had an amazing time here.

“I got to see a lot today. I loved the facilities and they have the nicest locker room I’ve seen so far. Everything was good – I loved it. I’ve been wanting to get up here for a long time.”

Riddick is a skilled athlete who can play either of the linebacker positions – inside or outside. In just being a rising junior, he probably has a few more inches to grow into, making him a longer option for the outside. He’s also good against the run to where he’d be a viable option on the inside with plnty of room to put on more weight.