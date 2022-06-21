Four star Dillone talks visit
Tennessee welcomed four-star shooting guard Freddie Dillone to campus for an official visit late last week.Dillone (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) from Fayetteville, N.C. had been to Knoxville previously to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news