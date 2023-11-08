Today began the early signing period for basketball and Tennessee was able to officially sign its lone commit at this point in Myers Park (N.C.) four-star guard Bishop Boswell. After a strong summer on the AAU circuit, the Vols turned up the heat on the guard and it resulted in him giving Tennessee its first commit of the cycle on Sept. 28. Now, after signing, he is an official part of Tennessee's class. VolReport details what you need to know about the new addition to next year's basketball team. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

RECRUITMENT

Boswell's stock continued to rise over the summer after leading an impressive CP3 team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. This led to schools such as Xavier, Wake Forest, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee making significant pushes for the four-star. The Vols used its ties to the state of North Carolina and the city of Charlotte as a major selling point in the recruitment and it helped Rick Barnes and the program ultimately land the talented guard. "We are thrilled to welcome Bishop Boswell and his mother, Brittany Boswell, to the Tennessee basketball family," said Barnes. "Bishop is a great young man who exhibits superb leadership qualities."

NORTH CAROLINA CONNECTIONS

The coaching staff was able to boast multiple connections in North Carolina during his recruitment. Barnes and assistant coach Justin Gainey have long-standing ties inside the state, but one specific NBA starter was arguably the biggest selling point of these connections. Vol legend and Dallas Maverick Grant Williams is from Charlotte, as well, and was able to connect with the Boswell on his visit during the Austin Peay football game.

SKILLSET