Four-star Jaden Baugh details second trip to Tennessee

Talented athlete Jaden Baugh took part in Saturday’s recruiting festivities on campus and left Knoxville with good vibes. It was the second time in town, but the first where he really felt like he got to see everything Tennessee had to offer.

“I liked how everyone welcomed me. When we got here, they were all interested in how I was doing and how my family was doing,” the four-star said. “We got to tour the campus a little bit more today. My parents were able to see more too.”

Baugh camped here at Tennessee in June and knew it was a place he needed to see again before his junior season began.

“When we came here the first time, I really liked it. I just had to get back up here,” the athlete said. “I started to communicate with the coaches on when that could happen and they told me on the [July] 30th. We decided to make that happen.”

Saturday was a different feel for the Decatur, Ga. native, however.

“Today was a lot different because they got to spend more time with me and I got to spend a whole lot more time with them as well,” Baugh said leaving campus. “Last time I was here, there was over 100 kids and they were trying to talk to each one of them. Today there was only 20-30 kids. I sat down with them, hat a meeting with them and we were able to talk. The connection got stronger.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder plays both cornerback and running back for Columbia High School. The Vols like his projections in the backfield, so Jerry Mack took the opportunity to give him some 1-on-1 attention.