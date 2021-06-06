Four-star LB DeMario Tolan recaps 'amazing' official visit on Rocky Top
Four-star Florida linebacker Demario Tolan made his way up to Knoxville over the weekend for his official visit with Tennessee.
Heading into his first official of the month, Tolan simply wanted to be around the coaching staff and see how Josh Heupel’s bunch is going to get Tennessee football turned around.
“I just wanted to see how the new coaching staff is going to change this program back around and make Tennessee good again,” Tolan told Volquest Sunday morning after his visit. “It seemed to me like that’s just going to happen.”
Tolan doesn’t know how to stack up his official visit with the Vols since it was the first one he’s taken, but he still enjoyed himself and had a great time on Rocky Top.
“It was amazing,” Tolan said. ”Got to see it all, got to see everything. Got with the nutritionist, education people, all that.
“I just really got to get down with Coach Heupel, Coach (Brian Jean-Mary), Coach (Tim) Banks — all the coaches really. Got to know each other real good.”
Tolan could potentially take an official visit to Auburn next weekend. The Orlando native out of Dr. Phillips High School will then travel to LSU the weekend of June 18 and Miami the weekend of June 25.
At 6-foot-3, the 212-pounder is ranked by Rival as the No. 154 overall player in the country. Tolan is considered the 17th-best outside linebacker and the 19th-best player in the state of Florida.
“They like my versatility, how fast I am and how smart I am,” Tolan said when asked about what the Vols like about his game. “How I love the game and my ability to do multiple things.”
Tolan wants to make a decision sometime in July or once he wraps up all of his official visits. When it comes time to pick a school, what fits best for him “as a man and what will help (him) get to the next level” will be the factors that weigh most heavily.
Tennessee is positioned well thanks to Tolan’s relationship with inside linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.
“It seems like we go way back,” Tolan said of his relationship with Jean-Mary. “He knows everybody I know. All my coaches, trainers, even people that live around me. We even like all of the same food places. It seems like Coach BJ is like home.”
It’s not just Jean-Mary that Tolan has a great relationship with. Tolan has also formed a strong bond with Heupel.
“Coach Heupel — that man’s just real cool,” Tolan said. “Like real cool. A great person to talk to and seems like you can talk to him any time, any day, anywhere. It’s a great feeling.”
Tolan holds offers from 39 schools, seven of which are from the SEC. Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have all joined the Vols in offering Tolan.