Four-star LB DeMario Tolan recaps 'amazing' official visit on Rocky Top

Four-star Florida linebacker Demario Tolan made his way up to Knoxville over the weekend for his official visit with Tennessee.

Heading into his first official of the month, Tolan simply wanted to be around the coaching staff and see how Josh Heupel’s bunch is going to get Tennessee football turned around.

“I just wanted to see how the new coaching staff is going to change this program back around and make Tennessee good again,” Tolan told Volquest Sunday morning after his visit. “It seemed to me like that’s just going to happen.”

Tolan doesn’t know how to stack up his official visit with the Vols since it was the first one he’s taken, but he still enjoyed himself and had a great time on Rocky Top.

“It was amazing,” Tolan said. ”Got to see it all, got to see everything. Got with the nutritionist, education people, all that.

“I just really got to get down with Coach Heupel, Coach (Brian Jean-Mary), Coach (Tim) Banks — all the coaches really. Got to know each other real good.”

Tolan could potentially take an official visit to Auburn next weekend. The Orlando native out of Dr. Phillips High School will then travel to LSU the weekend of June 18 and Miami the weekend of June 25.

At 6-foot-3, the 212-pounder is ranked by Rival as the No. 154 overall player in the country. Tolan is considered the 17th-best outside linebacker and the 19th-best player in the state of Florida.

“They like my versatility, how fast I am and how smart I am,” Tolan said when asked about what the Vols like about his game. “How I love the game and my ability to do multiple things.”