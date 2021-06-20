Four-star lineman Addison Nichols recaps official visit to Tennessee

Addison Nichols has seen plenty of Tennessee’s facilities growing up.

The 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. lineman from Greater Atlanta Christian in Norcross, Georgia grew up attending football and basketball games at Tennessee, his mother’s alma mater, and has spent plenty of time in Knoxville, visiting his grandparents.

So when he took his official visit to Tennessee over the weekend, it was all about meeting the Vols’ new coaching staff.

“There was nothing I wanted to see, it was just about meeting the people, meeting the new staff and all of the people that just got here,” Nichols told Volquest on Sunday. “I hadn’t met any of them, but I had seen all of the facilities before. Getting to talk with them, see how they run things, seeing how they do things, just getting to know them was the main thing. I definitely got all I needed and more.

“It went well. I had a great time. They did a great job and I love the new staff. It was great meeting them and everything went really well.”

Nichols arrived on Rocky Top a day early prior to his official visit. It allowed him to get a one-on-one workout in with Vols offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee.

“I love Coach Elarbee,” Nichols said. “He’s a great guy. He loves the game and is very passionate. He does a great job. I came up early before my official visit, so I got to do a workout with him. So that was good getting to see how he coaches and his style. He’s a great coach who does a great job and great things. It was really, really, really good.

“The biggest thing I learned from him during the workout was when I punch, to do more of an upper-cut motion. Instead of just a flat out punch so my hands don’t get swiped as much. That was really good.”