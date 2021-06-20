Four-star lineman Addison Nichols recaps official visit to Tennessee
Addison Nichols has seen plenty of Tennessee’s facilities growing up.
The 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. lineman from Greater Atlanta Christian in Norcross, Georgia grew up attending football and basketball games at Tennessee, his mother’s alma mater, and has spent plenty of time in Knoxville, visiting his grandparents.
So when he took his official visit to Tennessee over the weekend, it was all about meeting the Vols’ new coaching staff.
“There was nothing I wanted to see, it was just about meeting the people, meeting the new staff and all of the people that just got here,” Nichols told Volquest on Sunday. “I hadn’t met any of them, but I had seen all of the facilities before. Getting to talk with them, see how they run things, seeing how they do things, just getting to know them was the main thing. I definitely got all I needed and more.
“It went well. I had a great time. They did a great job and I love the new staff. It was great meeting them and everything went really well.”
Nichols arrived on Rocky Top a day early prior to his official visit. It allowed him to get a one-on-one workout in with Vols offensive line coach Glenn Elarbee.
“I love Coach Elarbee,” Nichols said. “He’s a great guy. He loves the game and is very passionate. He does a great job. I came up early before my official visit, so I got to do a workout with him. So that was good getting to see how he coaches and his style. He’s a great coach who does a great job and great things. It was really, really, really good.
“The biggest thing I learned from him during the workout was when I punch, to do more of an upper-cut motion. Instead of just a flat out punch so my hands don’t get swiped as much. That was really good.”
Tennessee and Elarbee envision Nichols as a tackle along the offensive line. His competitive nature, his bend and the way he explodes off of the ball has sold the Vols on the No. 125 overall player in the class of 2022.
In addition to bonding with Elarbee, Nichols also got to spend time with Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh during dinner on Friday night.
“I got to spend a lot of time with all of the coaches,” Nichols said. “The first night we all went to dinner. It was Coach Heupel and his wife, Coach Golesh and his wife and kids. Also Coach Elarbee and his kids. So I got to meet all of their families and spend a good night with them. Also got to spend time with them throughout the weekend, so it was good. Great families, great people and a great culture. It was awesome.”
Nichols even got to bond with four-star Tennessee quarterback commit Tayven Jackson, who was also in town.
“I got to spend about a day with him,” Nichols said. “Great kid and really knows how to play ball. It was great to meet him and he was definitely letting me hear about Tennessee.”
Tennessee impressed Nichols over the weekend, but the four-star prospect isn’t ready to sort out any list at the moment. He’ll do that in July after he’s completed all of his visits in order to make a decision before his senior season begins.
Nichols has already taken official visits to Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. He’ll take one to USC next weekend. He’s also taken unofficial visits to North Carolina and Virginia.
“I’m going visit by visit,” Nichols said. “I’m doing recordings after each visit so that I have a fresh recording of my mindset after each visit, so I also know what my parents were thinking. So in July, I’ll go back and listen and put things together. I don’t want to make a list right now and change it up every week so I’m going visit by visit.
“All of the schools have done a really good job with everything. All of the business programs are really good, so the academic part isn’t going to be a huge factor because they all have great programs. It’s going to come down to the feel thing. Where I feel most at home, where I feel I fit the best, the coaches, the players. Those will be the biggest things for me.”