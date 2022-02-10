Four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb has Vols high on radar

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb checks a lot of the boxes.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound all-purpose back can run between the tackles or bounce it outside. He can line up in different spots and has speed to get away from defenders in the open field. Cobb has cracked the Rivals Top-130 for the class of 2023 and programs are after his services.

“It’s been going very well. I’m probably on the phone with them almost every week. I talk with coach [Josh] Heupel, coach [Jerry] Mack and coach [Levorn Harbin] ‘Chop,’” the prospect said of the Vols. “They love my speed and my ability to run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield.”

Tennessee offered the Montgomery, Ala. native towards the beginning of his junior year and have kept in close contact since. The Vols were present for one of his home games and later invited him up for a game day visit when Tennessee hosted South Carolina.

“It’s amazing up there – I love it. I love the coaching staff and everything. I’m still learning different things about the program,” Cobb told Volquest. “It was really amazing. It was one of the best stadiums I’ve ever been around. It was better than any other game day that I’ve been to.

“I just loved the energy there and everything.”