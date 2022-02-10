Four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb has Vols high on radar
Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb checks a lot of the boxes.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound all-purpose back can run between the tackles or bounce it outside. He can line up in different spots and has speed to get away from defenders in the open field. Cobb has cracked the Rivals Top-130 for the class of 2023 and programs are after his services.
“It’s been going very well. I’m probably on the phone with them almost every week. I talk with coach [Josh] Heupel, coach [Jerry] Mack and coach [Levorn Harbin] ‘Chop,’” the prospect said of the Vols. “They love my speed and my ability to run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Tennessee offered the Montgomery, Ala. native towards the beginning of his junior year and have kept in close contact since. The Vols were present for one of his home games and later invited him up for a game day visit when Tennessee hosted South Carolina.
“It’s amazing up there – I love it. I love the coaching staff and everything. I’m still learning different things about the program,” Cobb told Volquest. “It was really amazing. It was one of the best stadiums I’ve ever been around. It was better than any other game day that I’ve been to.
“I just loved the energy there and everything.”
The offense under Heupel is appealing to the running back as it catches the defense off-balance and there’s the opportunity to run a lot of plays. And for an athlete who is skilled in both running and catching the football, there’s several ways the offensive brain trust can use a guy like Cobb.
The 2023 recruit has already stopped by Florida State this month and planned to take in North Carolina on January 29. Aside from the Tennessee – South Carolina contest, Cobb also took in game day experiences at Alabama, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech this past fall.
On March 5, the four-star plans to be in Knoxville for another Junior Day.
“At first, it was very overwhelming, but I finally got ahold of it,” Cobb said of his 22 offers and the five he’s picked up since the turn of the new year. “It’s settled down and I’ve gotten used to it. I don’t have a top-list yet as I’m still taking everything in.
“I’ll release one soon, but Tennessee will most definitely make it.”
Jourdan Thomas, a three-star safety who signed with Tennessee in the early period, attends Montgomery Catholic as well and is teammates with the Vol target. With the inside scoop, Cobb is always hearing about the Vols.
“That’s my boy,” the running back said of Thomas. “He’s always trying to get me to come up to Tennessee and commit. He says he loves it up there and tells me everything about the coaching staff and stuff.
“It would be very cool to play together again one day.”
Cobb was exceptional as a junior this past fall, reeling in All-State, District and Metro honors at running back. He was nominated for the award given to the state’s best running back, regardless of classification, and was selected to the ‘Best 11’ team for all of Alabama.
The third-best all-purpose back and Alabama’s 13th-rated prospect, per Rivals, would love to make a final call before his senior season begins, but the official visit process over the summer will come first.
“I already know Tennessee is going to be one,” Cobb concluded when asked about coming to Knoxville officially.
The 2023 athlete owns a Rivals Rating of 5.9.