Four-star Sam Singleton hopes to see Vols in spring

A Rivals Top-150 prospect is feeling the Vols of late.

Four-star Sam Singleton of Fleming Island is a dynamic running back who utilizes a nice blend of speed and power. He operates as the lead back in a run-happy offense and is continuing to learn more about Tennessee through lead-recruiter Jerry Mack.

“It’s great right now. I’ve been talking with coach Mack. He came down and saw me at school [in January], so I was able to talk to him and see how he was as a coach,” Singleton told Volquest. “He’s a good person and a good coach. I’m hoping to get over there sometime this spring to see the facilities and how the school is, too.”

It was former Tennessee defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh who initially offered the 6-foot-0, 170-pound tailback in August of 2020, but the new Volunteer regime has continued the recruitment and expressed their eagerness to bring in players like him.

“He was telling me how they are building a great team and bringing some good players to improve their team,” Singleton said of Mack. He was telling me about the facilities and the coaching staff – how they were.

“Coach Mack said he really likes my speed and how I can drive through tackles. He says I know how to read my blocks in front of me.”