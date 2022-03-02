Four-star Sam Singleton hopes to see Vols in spring
A Rivals Top-150 prospect is feeling the Vols of late.
Four-star Sam Singleton of Fleming Island is a dynamic running back who utilizes a nice blend of speed and power. He operates as the lead back in a run-happy offense and is continuing to learn more about Tennessee through lead-recruiter Jerry Mack.
“It’s great right now. I’ve been talking with coach Mack. He came down and saw me at school [in January], so I was able to talk to him and see how he was as a coach,” Singleton told Volquest. “He’s a good person and a good coach. I’m hoping to get over there sometime this spring to see the facilities and how the school is, too.”
It was former Tennessee defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh who initially offered the 6-foot-0, 170-pound tailback in August of 2020, but the new Volunteer regime has continued the recruitment and expressed their eagerness to bring in players like him.
“He was telling me how they are building a great team and bringing some good players to improve their team,” Singleton said of Mack. He was telling me about the facilities and the coaching staff – how they were.
“Coach Mack said he really likes my speed and how I can drive through tackles. He says I know how to read my blocks in front of me.”
Speed, of course, is a great thing and the Fleming Island, Fla. native has plenty of it. He’s been clocked as fast as 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. But equally as important to speed is vision and Singleton shows that well on film with his patience in knowing when to make the cut.
“I think I could fit in their offense. It fits my playing style,” the prospect went on. “I feel like I run behind my blocks well and am planning on putting on more size so I can break more tackles.”
The running back is tabbed as the nation’s 153rd prospect in the class, moving up in the latest Rivals Rankings. He’s considered the sixth-best running back in the group and the No. 27 prospect in Florida. Singleton owns a Rivals Rating of 5.8.
Though the prospect speaks with Tennessee about ‘two times a week,’ the Vols – of course – aren’t alone. Singleton boasts around 30 offers at current standing and was on the road to Cincinnati and Louisville back in January.
The four-star will attend LSU’s Junior Day on March 5 and plans to see Tennessee as soon as he can. Florida State might be on the visit list this spring as well.
“I’m looking for relationships. I want a coach that I know will care about me and not just what I put out for the team,” the prospect said when asked what he’s seeking in a staff. “And I definitely want to win. Some coaches only care about winning and what’s going on in the game and not the brotherhood or relationships.”
It’s got to be both for Singleton.
“I’m liking the Tennessee coaches right now,” the running back continued. “That’s something I’m really looking for in a program is the coaching staff. Some of the schools I’ve been to, they really haven’t been what I’ve wanted in a school, but Tennessee has my interest for sure.”
The Sunshine State product ran for over 1,000 yards as a junior, scoring 11 touchdowns. Since becoming a starter, Singleton doesn’t return kicks or line up in the slot anymore – though he has in the past. Moving forward, Singleton plans to hit the road to see more schools in person.
Tennessee will be on the agenda.