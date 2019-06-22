Four-star wideout becomes first 2021 commit
Tennessee closed the June camp season with a flourish, adding a commitment from four-star 2021 receiver Jordan Mosley on Saturday one day after locking down four-star offensive lineman and local st...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news