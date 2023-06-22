With Tennessee's baseball season coming to a close after an MCWS appearance, a group of upperclassmen will now hear their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft. With the draft beginning on July 9, MLB.com has ranked the top 200 players who are eligible. Let's dive into the four Vols that are included on the list.

RHP - Chase Dollander

The highest-touted prospect out of Tennessee is right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander. The pitcher began the year at No. 2 on the list but has fallen to No. 6 after struggling during the season. He posted a 7-6 record and 4.75 ERA in 17 starts during the year. However, his potential is still extremely high. He showed this in his dazzling sophomore season. In his first year as a Vol, he went 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA. He was also effective as a freshman at Georgia Southern. This performance during the 2022 campaign earned him All-American First Team nods by the majority of publications. Now, the pitcher is likely going to be one of the first players off the board in the entire draft. Teams are excited about his possibility of being an elite starter as he is the second highest ranked pitcher in the draft.

SS - Maui Ahuna

Also receiving a lot of preseason hype was Maui Ahuna. This was due to a standout year as a sophomore at Kansas. The shortstop hit .396 while mashing eight home runs as a Jayhawk. This landed him on the All-Big 12 First Team. At Tennessee, his numbers took a drop but he was still productive in the lead-off spot. He slugged for a .312 average and eight home runs. His play took a jump in the postseason, as well. In the MCWS, he exploded as one of the Vols' best hitters. Due to his previous and current play, Ahuna is considered the No. 47 prospect in the draft. This would make him a mid-second round pick. He is the 16th highest ranked player who is listed as a shortstop, as well. Ahuna's stock is not just carried by his hitting prowess, though. His fielding ability is also taken into account. He should see ample chances to prove his skillset at the next level.

OF/C - Jared Dickey

Despite not beginning the season as one of the top prospects, Jared Dickey has moved his way onto the list. This rise is due to his dominant batting. He was Tennessee's most consistent batter throughout the season while hitting .328 in 63 games. While in the three-hole, he also pushed across 52 RBI and mashed 12 home runs. This ability to slug at a high level has landed Dickey as the No. 112 prospect. This makes him a projected fourth round pick. The reason Dickey isn't considered a higher selection is his inability to play in the field at a high level. For most of the year, he manned left field. Although he didn't make many mistakes, he was slow in the corner and didn't get to many balls. When not in the outfield, he played at catcher but was below average at the position. It's unclear what teams will do with Dickey in the field, but he's proven he can be a great batter in anyone's lineup.

RHP - Andrew Lindsey