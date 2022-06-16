Fresh batch of leaders emerging for Vols in summer term
Tennessee took monumental strides in year one of the Josh Heupel era. The offense took a complete 180 under the new up-tempo scheme and the defensive front-seven got back to making plays behind the line of scrimmage.
But the Vols want more in season two. They want more points, they want to create more turnovers and most importantly, they want more wins.
“The vibe right now is just hunger and wanting to get better every day,” offensive lineman Dayne Davis said on the Locked on Vols Podcast. “Just knowing how close we were to winning so many more games last year – so close to winning at Alabama, a few plays from being in it until the end at Florida, Pitt – games like those just make us as a team hungrier this year to come back and correct those wrongs. We want to finish at a higher rate this year.”
Tennessee was a play or two away from hanging another mark or two in the win column last year – no doubt – but in order to take that next step, the team has to focus on the little things. If you’re good at doing the little things, you have good discipline. And every disciplined football team thrives under good leadership.
“Guys are definitely talking up a lot more and I think that’s what this team was kind of missing. We have guys to where if they see somebody doing something wrong or someone out of line, they are going to step up and say something to them,” Davis said. “We have guys who are holding those guys accountable to make the team better. I think a big thing for us – and something coach Heupel is instilling in us – is for everyone to talk up. When you see someone doing something wrong, to step up and tell them to get in line.”
Leadership can save a season, but for a good season to occur, there’s also got to be productive football played. Of course, that means points and defensive stops – touchdowns and turnovers created. You’ve got to have depth and plenty of options to display different looks.
For Tennessee to continue its pace offensively and look to add on, it’s got to be more productive in situational football. For the defense to take another step, it’s got to improve on third downs and in rushing the passer from the four-man front.
Those are just a few and of course there’s more. But now the team is in year two of each respected system. Thus, the team is more relaxed in the scheme. Could that mean production?
“I would say there’s a sense of comfort, definitely in the playbook. Just knowing the offense and being able to play at a faster speed,” Davis continued. “We play so fast, you’ve got to recognize what the defense is doing in such a short amount of time. Our coaches, especially coach [Glen] Elarbee, harps on knowing the playbook. In this offense, you don’t have time to process, especially from an offensive line standpoint.”
“But there’s also a sense of not being complacent and wanting to get better in those standpoints. The older guys are bringing on the younger guys and helping them to learn the offense and get better.”
Leadership, once again.
It remains to be seen if the former walk-on turned scholarship offensive tackle will earn a starting job in 2022. He was forced into action, making several starts last fall, and logged a ton of snaps at right tackle – aiding in the record-breaking offensive performance in 2021.
But regardless, Davis is emerging as a veteran leader in the trenches, joining Jerome Carvin and Cooper Mays on the offensive line. Joining Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman at the skilled positions and Tyler Baron, Omari Thomas, Tre Flowers and Jaylen McCollough on the defensive side of the football.
Losing Alontae Taylor, Theo Jackson, Matthew Butler and Velus Jones was tough. But Tennessee looks to be focusing on the little things this summer with a new wave of leadership forming on Rocky Top.
How far can this leadership take the team? We’ll find out.