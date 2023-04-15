When Cameron Seldon began playing football, he was a running back.

However, once he reached eighth grade, he was switched to wide receiver.

While playing this new position, he excelled at the high school level. His performances led to a 4-star rating by Rivals.com and the third-highest ranking out of Virginia.

Although he spent his high school career split out wide, Seldon was listed as an athlete during his recruitment.

With both positions a possibility, Josh Heupel decided to give him work at running back in his freshman year.

This process of switching back to his childhood position hasn't been easy. However, he thinks his prior experience has made the transition easier.

"Just from like playing backyard football," said Seldon. "When I played YMCA football and AAU. I feel like since I started at running back, that's going to be my position now. Because I'm really natural at it. At receiver, I have to work at it."

Due to his previous years not being spent in the backfield, Seldon has had to learn the intricacies of running back.

Despite this, he still feels natural at the position. He's capable of finding holes and hitting them at full speed.

"It's been like real hard," said Seldon. "I've just been taking it slow putting the pieces together. Coach told me I'd be okay. Slowly putting everything together so it can all make sense. It's different cause I play receiver but I'll be good.

"The hardest part is probably learning the details. Cause I've always trained receiver, I never really played running back, I just played it. Now that I'm learning the details of it, it's making more sense. I feel natural at running back."

This ability to be an effective running back was on display during Saturday's Orange & White game.

The freshman ran for 43 yards in the contest including a 24-yard scamper into the endzone.

After getting past the line of scrimmage, Seldon utilized his speed to go untouched into the checkerboard.

"I seen grass so I just took it," said Seldon on his score. "I just made a full-speed decision like coach told me to."

Due to his experience at wide receiver, he also excelled as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Seldon added 43 yards through the air on three receptions, as well. This included a long of 23.

This ability to be a dual threat out of the backfield is what makes Seldon such a dangerous player. Not only can he hit holes and pick up yards on the ground, but he also has the ability to make plays in the passing game.

"I can catch it, I can run it," said Seldon. "I feel like, receiver and running back could be a role but wherever I can get touches that's where I'm striving to be at."

Heupel sees this ability in him.

With Heupel's play-calling imaginative and innovative, a talent as unique as Seldon's could be utilized in various ways.

However, he is happy to finally give Seldon a permanent position.

"From playing running back, to playing in the slot and the outside, to playing on the defensive side of the football, he's played a lot of different positions," said Heupel. "He's never had a true home. We felt like it was important to give him a home here early and grow and expand from that."

Now, Seldon will have the remainder of the offseason to further develop as a running back.

Plenty of experienced talent is ahead of him on the depth chart but he already appears to be a player with a bright future in Knoxville.

"He's going to continue to grow," said Heupel. "Who he is today, I expect him to be dramatically better when we get to the kickoff of next September. I say that just because he's going to continue to grow with the way that he works. He's got a really high-end ceiling. His ability to be a pass catcher out of the backfield, really unique. Obviously, a skillset that we want here."