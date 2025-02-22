Freshman Levi Clark delivers series win for Tennessee via grand slam

Tennessee's Levi Clark (30) smiles after hitting a three-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee found itself trailing after a full inning for the first time this season on Saturday. Despite the Vols having to fight from behind, they managed to escape with a 7-3 win over Samford to take the series. The winning blow for Tennessee (6-0) proved to be a pinch-hit swing from freshman Levi Clark. He hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to put the Vols on top and to break the tie with the Bulldogs (3-3). TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Also going yard in the game was Dalton Bargo. His solo shot tied the game in the sixth. Despite not leaving the park, freshman Jay Abernathy also had an effective day at the plate. He recorded two hits in four at-bats, including a double. He would come around to score one run. On the mound, it was Marcus Phillips to start. He went 4.2 innings while allowing just one hit and one earned run. Two ones scored under his watch, though. He threw 69 pitches while striking out eight batters but did give up three walks. In relief, Nate Snead took over to finish the final 4.1 innings. He earned the win by tossing 65 pitches for one allowed hit, no earned runs and six strikeouts.

WHAT HAPPENED

After a lead-off walk issued by Phillips to begin the game, Samford took advantage. The Bulldogs used a steal and single to push across the first run of the game. With Tennessee not having a response in the first, it was the first time the Vols trailed after a frame all year. It was silent on both sides going forward. However, in the top of the fifth, Phillips allowed another run to cross. Another lead-off walk was put on second after a steal. Phillips made a good move to catch him in the base path but an error on the throw allowed him to score from second with the ball rolling into center field. In the fifth, with Phillips losing control, Snead entered and got out of the jam. In the bottom of the inning, Tennessee's offense began to put in some work. Ariel Antigua was hit by a pitch to get the inning started before Abernathy doubled to put two in scoring position with no outs. The Vols would only be able to score one, though, as Gavin Kilen picked up the RBI on a groundout. In the sixth, Andrew Fischer managed a lead-off walk. However, Cannon Peebles grounded into a double play to squander the opportunity. Bargo made up for it in emphatic fashion, though. He hit a 392-foot home run to right field to tie the game up at two. The tie was short-lived. Samford responded by getting a runner on via throwing error by Snead. It was a tough play but it allowed a runner to get into scoring position after a wild pitch. A single pushed him home to take the lead. This score once again didn't last long. Abernathy singled before advancing to second on a wild pitch. He moved to third on a ground out before scoring to tie the game on another wild pitch. In the bottom of the eight, a Fischer walk and error by the second baseman on a Bargo grounder put runners on the corners with one out in a tie game. Reese Chapman would walk to send a pinch-hitting Clark to the plate with the bases juiced. On a 3-1 count, Clark sent a pitch into the top row of the porches in left field for a grand slam. This gifted the Vols a four-run lead in the late stage of the game. Snead would come back in to finish the game while retiring three-straight batters.

UP NEXT