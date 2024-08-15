Along with DeSean Bishop , Lewis seems to be in the running for one of the running back spots on the depth chart that will back up Dylan Sampson but still see plenty of meaningful snaps. Despite missing spring due to injury and entering his first collegiate season, the staff seems to like what he brings as a freshman.

While injuries and precaution made way for opportunities, freshman Peyton Lewis was one of the four guys he recalled by name.

After Tennessee football's second scrimmage of 2024 fall camp, head coach Josh Heupel was asked to directly name some offensive weapons who stood out during the morning inside Neyland Stadium.

Lewis' position coach, De'Rail Sims, also sang his praises leading into the Thursday morning scrimmage. Since he's been cleared to practice, Sims has liked his progression in the fall.

"No doubt about it, every single day, Peyton has taken the next step forward which is really, really good," Sims said. "So he’s getting more comfortable every day in offense. He's done a really good job in terms of learning practice habits. You can tell by his demeanor in practice that he’s getting more comfortable every day."

What stands out about the young back, though? There have many backs who've made their way to Knoxville in the past who didn't stick under Heupel despite off-season hype.

To Sims, the first thing he notes is the size Lewis brings to the table fresh out of high school. Then, its the physicality he plays with while using this size to his advantage.

"I think when you settle down and look at Peyton, you look at, number one, how big he is when he puts the shoulder pads on. He looks like a grown man," Sims said. "Number two, you see the explosive characteristics that he has about him. He’s able to break tackles and continue to go plus-two past contact. But then at the same time, when he’s able to get in open field, he’s the guy that can take it the distance.

"He’s not scared to put his face on people in pass protection. That’s the number one deal that you see from a young guy, sometimes it’s not necessarily how physical they’re going to be and understanding where to go. But he’s physical, he’ll go put his face on people. Then at the same time, he knows what to do. So he’s done a really good job from that stand."

Now that he's healthy, Lewis is in the running for one of the spots in the backfield this season. Sampson is the undeniable starter when healthy after a breakout 2023 season. Behind him, though, Cameron Seldon, is still recovery from an injury that will likely bleed into the start of the season.

If the Vols want to use three backs like it did a year ago, this would mean two spots are open. Bishop has emerged as a likely leader for the second-string role which leaves Lewis in a battle with primarily Khalifa Keith for spot No. 3.

With Lewis healthy, he's feeling good during fall camp as part of the process of gaining the coaches' trust is in the mental game.

"I'm feeling great," Lewis said. "Started off, came here and had some minor set backs. Got back to it, came back to fall camp feeling great. Taking coaching, taking coaching from players, coaches and anywhere I can really take any type of information."

Whether he is in the primary rotation this season or not, Lewis will almost certainly be seen in some regard in the Vols' offense. Whether it is in mop up duty in games like the opener against Chattanooga where the Vols are favored or as a substantial piece, he'll get a taste of college to build on in the future.

Tennessee's running back room is young at the moment but extremely talented with Lewis as a prime example.