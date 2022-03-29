Freshmen Jordan Phillips, Tyre West learning on the fly

Phillips and West are both trying to take advantage of the added time as early arrivals – both on and off the gridiron.

Team leader and the most consistent front-line player from 2021 was Matthew Butler. He’s currently going through the NFL Draft process. Ja’Quain Blakely was a solid player at defensive end a season ago while Caleb Tremblay added depth in the rotation. Now, the Vols must look to newcomers to fill those voids.

“Now, they just have to learn how to do it and how to do it the Tennessee way with the standards that we expect and with the effort that it's going to take to go out and compete and play at a championship level.”

"I'm glad that they came in January. It gives them an opportunity to get acclimated to what college football is all about and the expectations,” Garner said to the media. I think both young men have talent and have ability. I think they have the want-to.

Spring it a time to reset – a time to get a feel of where you are roster-wise. The practice window is also the first real opportunity coaches have to evaluate their early enrolled freshman up-close and in action.

But it’s no where close to being a finished product. And as the 33-year veteran defensive assistant said in Monday’s media availability , ‘no one is signing up for 7-6.’

Tennessee’s defensive line took a step under Rodney Garner in 2021. The Vols bowed their back at times against the run and generated more of a consistent pass-rush than the season before.

“Just being here on campus and having a lot of good academic support from the people in the Thornton Center, it really has helped out a lot,” Phillips said last week. “One thing about it, it really has helped me get a kick start on my college career. Just getting the whole college environment before I'm able to get into next fall. It's helped me out a lot."

And though Phillips has a few bowl practices under his belt, he’s just now getting his first true-look at what being a part of this defense is all about.

“The thing I love about Jordan, he wants to please and he wants to be great. He's a high-effort type of kid,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said to begin spring practice. “You tell him what you want to get done and he's going to try to do it exactly how to asked him to do it. From that perspective, he's been awesome.

“I think the reality of him having a couple of those bowl practices - I think that has helped him. I think that has benefitted him. He understands a little bit more how Coach G [Garner] coaches and what his expectations are. I think he's obviously further ahead of where he would've been if he had just gotten here."

Arguably Tennessee’s ‘biggest-get’ on National Signing Day in December was the four-star defensive tackle in West. The Vols made a late push, but it was impactful, and foresee the freshman playing a role in 2022.

“Tyre, he's working. He wants to be good. He's figuring out exactly how we do things and how we want things done,” Banks said on the defensive tackle. “From a talent perspective, I think he's going to be fine. He's smiling every day, he's excited to be here. I'm pleased with him, I'm happy he's here."

The veterans on the defensive line are taking notice of the duo as well. Tyler Baron, who should be counted on as a key leader for this defense moving forward, has been impressed with the eagerness of both Phillips and West.

“The big thing for both of those guys, that everyone notices, is how they want to learn, get better and help us achieve our goals,” Baron said Monday. “That’s been a positive thing for the older guys like myself, noticing how much they want to be a part of this. They aren’t resisting any teachings they can receive.”

Elijah Simmons echoed the statement from Baron, describing how West is taking to the teachings of the third-year player.

“Tyree has a motor and is a good player,” Simmons said on the athletic defensive tackle. “I’ve been working with him personally on the little things like his hands, feet and alignment. I’ve been helping him with the plays, and he’s come a long way. He has some minor things to work on, but he’s developing.”

The newcomers will benefit from the teachings of veterans like Simmons and Baron, but nothing compares to the daily challenge of playing for Garner. The SEC-lifer knows football and knows how to bring the best out of his players.

"Coach Garner is a really great guy. He emphasizes detail and he holds you accountable,” Phillips said of his coach. “I feel like that really does help when it comes to making your game that much better. Just trying to focus on detail and the little things. He's really helped out a lot."

Tennessee is only four practices into the spring session and the team certainly has a long way to go. For the Vols to take a step as a team this upcoming season, the defense has to get better overall.

Two true freshmen shouldn’t be expected to take on the brunt of that workload, but they should be expected to play their part. Having both Phillips and West in camp now will only further their development and chances for playing time when the squad needs them to fill out the rotation come fall.

“I've been pleased with both young men. I think they're smart and I think they're grasping the system,” Garner concluded. “So, obviously, them coming in and when we get to fall camp, they'll be more seasoned veterans where they can hopefully have an opportunity to have some type of an impact on our team."