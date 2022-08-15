From Boot to Big Orange; Matthews shocks Horns with real UT commitment
When Baton Rouge, Louisiana cornerback Jordan Matthews left campus in June, he felt a certain feeling. The last two months have backed up his gut that Tennessee was home and he picked the Vols on Monday afternoon inside a ceremony at his school.
"It's a real home vibe at (Tennessee) and I feel like I can play here one day," Matthews told Volquest back In June.
Matthews built a really strong bond with the Tennessee staff. He loves Willie Martinez and Tim Banks and how they recruited him.
"Since they have been here, they have been with me from the start," Matthews said. "They been liking me. Coach Martinez when he came to one of my practices back In the spring, he fell In love with me and I fell In love with him. Coach Banks and all that he Is doing In succeeding at every program he has been to so I think he can succeed at Tennessee and I can be a part of that."
Tennessee has made Matthews see his potential on Rocky Top by showing him how they will use him In their defense.
"Me being a long, fast corner that they like press man," Matthews said. "Me being like Alontae Taylor, he liked press man a lot. I can be physical up on the line. Lockdown the other teams best receiver."
Matthews picks Tennessee over Texas, Michigan, LSU, Alabama and others. Most had Texas pegged for him, but he just fell In love with Knoxville and the people at Tennessee. On his visit back In June, he enjoyed all the activities like tubing on the Tennessee river and hanging with other prospects and current players.
"I had been wanting to (tube) for a minute now," Matthews said. "Just hanging out with the guys. They were real genuine, real welcoming. They weren't shy. They were energetic and that's something I liked."
Matthews has gotten to know some of the prospects that are committed to or looking at Tennessee. He got to spend time with some back In June and had a feeling they are capable of big things In orange.
"Us coming from different places and different cultures and everything and just coming together as a brotherhood," Matthews said. "I felt like we will play and build a legacy here."
Matthews Is the third cornerback to commit to the 2023 class by joining Cristian Conyer, who committed In early July, and Ricky Gibson, who committed yesterday by picking Tennessee over Georgia.