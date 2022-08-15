From Boot to Big Orange; Matthews shocks Horns with real UT commitment

When Baton Rouge, Louisiana cornerback Jordan Matthews left campus in June, he felt a certain feeling. The last two months have backed up his gut that Tennessee was home and he picked the Vols on Monday afternoon inside a ceremony at his school.

"It's a real home vibe at (Tennessee) and I feel like I can play here one day," Matthews told Volquest back In June.

Matthews built a really strong bond with the Tennessee staff. He loves Willie Martinez and Tim Banks and how they recruited him.

"Since they have been here, they have been with me from the start," Matthews said. "They been liking me. Coach Martinez when he came to one of my practices back In the spring, he fell In love with me and I fell In love with him. Coach Banks and all that he Is doing In succeeding at every program he has been to so I think he can succeed at Tennessee and I can be a part of that."

Tennessee has made Matthews see his potential on Rocky Top by showing him how they will use him In their defense.

"Me being a long, fast corner that they like press man," Matthews said. "Me being like Alontae Taylor, he liked press man a lot. I can be physical up on the line. Lockdown the other teams best receiver."