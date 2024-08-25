PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
From Philly to Knoxville, Jalen McMurray willing to do anything for Vols

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 15, 2024 - Defensive back Jalen McMurray #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2024 Fall Camp Scrimmage at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

For the first three seasons of his college football career, defensive back Jalen McMurray played for Temple.

This placed him in the heart of Philadelphia where he played at Lincoln Financial Field — home of the Eagles.

For his fourth year, McMurray is undergoing a drastic change. He's flipping from a pro sports city to Knoxville where he will join Tennessee.

There's some obvious differences that come with moving from a city with a population over 1.5 million people to one that sits around 200,000. However, McMurray says he's enjoyed the transition.

"It's different, it's different," McMurray said. "Obviously, Philly, you have the city. You have the people and all that. Here, I've loved every second, every second here. When you're walking around campus, going to class, even when you're walking in (the practice facility) you can really feel the feel for the sports as a whole and how together everyone is. How invested everyone is with the sports here. I'm really excited to be able to play in front of all those people and it's going to be exciting."

What sparked the change for McMurray, though? After beginning his career at a smaller AAC school, he wanted to take a step up.

Joining the Vols now allows him to play in the SEC and at a top level. This is letting him play against the best competition on Saturdays and every practice.

"The biggest thing is I wanted to be able to play in the SEC," McMurray said. "Had the opportunity to every week, even during practice, to go against the best. Growth. Definitely, I feel like I've already played a good amount of ball but my football knowledge I feel like under these coaches and even some of my teammates I've been able to learn so much about football in general and different formations and all that."

McMurray is now a piece of a crowded secondary. As a cornerback, he'll likely play behind Rickey Gibson III and Jermod McCoy but he'll have a chance to see the field during rotations.

McMurray doesn't care how he's used. He's willing to do whatever he's asked to for the benefit of the team.

"Obviously, it's a team sport," McMurray said. "I'm willing to do whatever it takes for us to be the best in the nation. Whether that's inside, outside, shoot if they tell me to play d-line I'll try my best to do that. Just being able to step in and be an asset and help this team be successful."

In game one against Chattanooga on Saturday, he should get his fair amount of run. If the score gets lopsided, he'll have even more chances as the game develops.

