{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 08:21:22 -0600') }} football Edit

From uncertainty to 1st Team All-SEC, it's been quite a year for Trey Smith

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

It wasn’t that long ago when Tennessee fans were wondering if junior offensive lineman Trey Smith would even suit up and play football this year due to health issues that put his football future in...

{{ article.author_name }}