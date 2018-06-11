Back in April, FSU commit Mike Morris called his inaugural trip to Tennessee “really amazing,” but the Vols managed to top that this weekend during the 4-star athlete’s official visit on Rocky Top

“It was something greater than that,” Morris told VolQuest.

“I really like the coaches. I really like what they’re trying to do. I really like the offense. I’m really interested in Tennessee. The people around Tennessee. Not just the coaches or the players, just the people. Like the people in the town. They just love Tennessee there. It’s just really nice.”

The American Heritage B/D (Fla.) defensive end/tight end has been committed to Florida State for more than two years now. He's a legacy with the Seminoles, as his father Mike Morris played offensive line for FSU in early 1990s.

But a coaching change in Tallahassee has opened the doors for other programs to pursue Morris, as Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and Penn State are among the schools trying to flip the blue-chip recruit.