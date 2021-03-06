Fulkerson's last hurrah...or is it?
Tennessee (16-7, 9-7) will host Florida (13-7, 9-6) on Sunday in the regular season finale for both teams. It will also be the final home game and senior day for John Fulkerson and Yves Pons.Or wil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news