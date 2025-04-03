Full Vol Network crew announced alongside new Voice of the Vols, Mike Keith

Mike Keith taking over as the 'Voice of the Vols' isn't going to be the only change to the radio booth at Tennessee football games this season. Vol Network, entering its 77th year of football coverage, has announced the full crew to broadcast games alongside Keith in his first year at Tennessee. Here's who will be in the booth. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Mike Keith - Voice of the Vols

Keith enters his first season as the 'Voice of the Vols.' A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Keith has spent the majority of his career as the radio play-by-play announcer for the NFL's Tennessee Titans in Nashville. He spent 26 years with the Titans before the change. In that time, he was named Tennessee's Sportscaster of the Year 12 times while also winning 1997 Edward R. Murrow Award for nationwide excellence in reporting. He is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, TSSAA Hall of Fame, BGA Hall of Fame and the University of Tennessee Baseball Hall of Fame

Ramon Foster - Analyst

Ramon Foster, a former Tennessee football player, also joins the booth with Keith. He will serve as an analyst alongside Keith throughout games. Foster played at UT from 2005-08 after redshirting in 2004. He was a team captain while appearing in 44 games and starting in 28 on the offensive line. He earned second-team All-SEC honors while helping the Vols win the 2007 SEC Eastern Division championship. He would play in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent his entire professional career. This spanned from 2009-2019 where he started 145 of the 160 games he played in. Now, he has spent his time on on Vol Network affiliate 104.5 FM The Zone in Nashville. He co-hosts Ramon, Kayla and Will on the station weekdays from 6-10 a.m. CT. He was the sideline reporter for Tennessee Titans radio the past two seasons. "We are thrilled to congratulate Ramon Foster on his exciting new role as the analyst for the Vol Network, representing the SEC powerhouse University of Tennessee Volunteers," said Allison Warren, VP/Market Manager with Cumulus Nashville. "As a former player for Tennessee, this is truly a homecoming for Ramon, and we couldn't be more pleased to see him join the Vol Network family. "Ramon has been a strong and influential voice for 104.5 The Zone and Zone TV, with over 11 seasons in the NFL and a successful college playing career. This is a natural next step for him, and we are incredibly proud of his achievements. The Zone and Zone TV have been long-time partners of the Vol Network, and we are honored to continue our collaboration as the Nashville affiliate airing the Vol Network. Congratulations, Ramon!"

Jayson Swain - Co-Host

In his fifth season with the Vol Network, Jayson Swain also returns as a co-host. Swain played wide receiver at Tennessee from 2003-06 and was a member of the Vols' 2004 SEC Eastern Division title team. He is seventh in program receptions at 126 and was signed by the Chicago Bears in the NFL. He now co-hosts the Josh and Swain show weekdays from noon-3 p.m. ET on 99.1 FM The Sports Animal in Knoxville.

Brent Hubbs - Sideline Reporter