Tennessee football 5-star QB commit earns interesting accolade at Elite11

This week, Tennessee football quarterback commit Faizon Brandon has put his skills on display at Elite11 next to some of the other top signal callers in the country.
As a result, media in attendance have gone through and ranked the performances and handed out superlatives.
On3's Charles Power gave Brandon an interesting note after his showing. He named the No. 2 overall player in Rivals' rankings and top-ranked quarterback the player with the 'most upside.'
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney gave his thoughts on what he saw from Brandon, as well. He seemingly wasn't as high as others on the prospect, though.
"Did Brandon sign, seal and deliver the No. 1 quarterback spot in the 2026 class with his three-day performance at the Elite 11? No. But the Tennessee commit was also very good in numerous spots with the biggest spotlight on him over the event," Gorney wrote.
"There’s no questioning his arm talent and playmaking ability. But he didn’t separate himself like an undoubted No. 1 quarterback has done at this event before."
Brandon has garnered plenty of attention throughout his recruitment as one of the top players on the board at any position.
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman pegged him as the recruit he'd want to build his team around in the 2026 cycle earlier this year.
"If we were building a class around one 2026 prospect, Brandon would be the choice," Spiegelman wrote. "The No. 1 quarterback in the Rivals250 is squarely in the conversation for No. 1 player overall in this 2026 class at the most important position. Brandon was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina after leading Grimsley to a state title last season and has continued to make necessary steps in his development as a passer."
Tennessee currently holds nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 33 group in the country to this point.
The group is headlined by Brandon as the lone five-star at the moment. Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.
Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.
Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.
In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.
