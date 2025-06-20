Tennessee football 5-star QB commit earns interesting accolade at Elite11

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This week, Tennessee football quarterback commit Faizon Brandon has put his skills on display at Elite11 next to some of the other top signal callers in the country. As a result, media in attendance have gone through and ranked the performances and handed out superlatives. On3's Charles Power gave Brandon an interesting note after his showing. He named the No. 2 overall player in Rivals' rankings and top-ranked quarterback the player with the 'most upside.'

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney gave his thoughts on what he saw from Brandon, as well. He seemingly wasn't as high as others on the prospect, though. "Did Brandon sign, seal and deliver the No. 1 quarterback spot in the 2026 class with his three-day performance at the Elite 11? No. But the Tennessee commit was also very good in numerous spots with the biggest spotlight on him over the event," Gorney wrote. "There’s no questioning his arm talent and playmaking ability. But he didn’t separate himself like an undoubted No. 1 quarterback has done at this event before."