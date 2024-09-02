Advertisement

in other news

X's and O's: Looking at the play call for all of Nico Iamaleava's TD throws

X's and O's: Looking at the play call for all of Nico Iamaleava's TD throws

Looking at the play calls that led to Nico Iamaleava's three touchdowns vs. Chattanooga.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
How Vols' Dylan Sampson turned limited fall camp to stellar season opener

How Vols' Dylan Sampson turned limited fall camp to stellar season opener

Dylan Sampson might have been releasing some pent up frustration on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Vegas moves odds in Vols' favor in upcoming matchup with NC State

Vegas moves odds in Vols' favor in upcoming matchup with NC State

Tennessee is slightly less than a touchdown favorite six days ahead of clash with NC State.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over Chattanooga

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over Chattanooga

Full snap counts and PFF game grades for the Vols in their opening day win over Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia
State of the SEC: Winners, losers from week 1

State of the SEC: Winners, losers from week 1

The winners and losers from the SEC after the opening weekend of college football.

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

X's and O's: Looking at the play call for all of Nico Iamaleava's TD throws

X's and O's: Looking at the play call for all of Nico Iamaleava's TD throws

Looking at the play calls that led to Nico Iamaleava's three touchdowns vs. Chattanooga.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
How Vols' Dylan Sampson turned limited fall camp to stellar season opener

How Vols' Dylan Sampson turned limited fall camp to stellar season opener

Dylan Sampson might have been releasing some pent up frustration on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Vegas moves odds in Vols' favor in upcoming matchup with NC State

Vegas moves odds in Vols' favor in upcoming matchup with NC State

Tennessee is slightly less than a touchdown favorite six days ahead of clash with NC State.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Sep 2, 2024
GALLERY: No. 15 Tennessee football dominates Chattanooga at home
Default Avatar
Ryan Sylvia, Dale Dowden
VolReport.com Staff

Tennessee football had no issue with Chattanooga to open the season with a decisive 69-3 win inside Neyland Stadium.

Here are photos from before, during and after the victory for the Vols.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vol Walk

Game time

Celebration

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
-7.5, O/U 60.5
Tennessee
1 - 0
Tennessee
Kent St.
0 - 1
Kent St.
Finished
Tennessee
69
Arrow
Tennessee
Chattanooga
3
Chattanooga