ATHENS, Ga. — Tennessee entered Saturday's matchup with Georgia at a perfect 8-0 and looked to clinch their first SEC championship game berth since 2007.

The Bulldogs put a stop to that in a hurry, as they applied constant pressure to Hendon Hooker and rolled to a 27-13 win inside of Sanford Stadium. The Vols -- whose offense averaged 49 points per game coming into Saturday's bout -- did not score a touchdown until the final five minutes of the contest.

Check out game photos below, courtesy of VolReport's Jake Nichols.