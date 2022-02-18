Game 1: Georgia Southern vs. No. 19 Tennessee

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread , where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Key Plays:

B-2nd: Tennessee 0, Georgia Southern 0

Trey Lipscomb comes up with the first hit of the game, an opposite field single to right field with one out. Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell then struck out back-to-back to end the inning and strand Lipscomb.

B-3rd: Tennessee 0, Georgia Southern 0

Jorel Ortega leads off the inning with an infield single. Cortland Lawson then bounced into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

T-4th: Tennessee 0, Georgia Southern 0

Georgia Southern laid down a drag bunt for its first hit of the game, but Chase Burns bounces back up with a pop up to left, pop up to right and a strikeout to strand the runner and get out of the inning.

B-4th: Tennessee 2, Georgia Southern 0

Vols third baseman Trey Lipscomb hits a two-run homer to provide the first runs of the season and give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

Logan Chambers reached on a walk to lead off the inning and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Drew Gilbert then advanced him to third on a ground ball. With two outs, Lipscomb hit a homer to left.

T-5th: Tennessee 2, Georgia Southern 0

After Chase Burns give up a leadoff walk and a one-out single to put runners on first and second with one out, Burns gets a strikeout and a weak pop up to second to get out of the jam and inning.

B-5th: Tennessee 4, Georgia Southern 0

Junior college signee Seth Stephenson hits a two-run homer off the newly-added second porch in left field to put the Vols up 4-0. Jorel Ortega led off the inning with an infield single.