Game 1: Iona vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Key Plays:

T-1st: Iona 0, Tennessee 0

Iona hit a leadoff single to start the game, but Chase Burns picked up a fly ball to right, a ground ball to second and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

B-1st: Iona 0, Tennessee 4 (+4)

Tennessee struck first with four runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a Drew Gilbert RBI single and three-run home run from Trey Lipscomb.

T-2nd: Iona 1 (+1), Tennessee 0

Drew Gilbert committed an error chasing down a single up the middle that allowed the runner to take second. After the runner advanced to third on an Evan Russell passed ball, Iona pushed its first run across on an RBI groundout.

B-2nd: Iona 1, Tennessee 12 (+8)

Vols scored eight runs in the second. Drew Gilbert hit a two-out two-run single to make it 6-1, and then Trey Lipscomb hit an RBI double to score Gilbert all the way from first.

Jorel Ortega then made it 8-1 on an RBI single to score Lipscomb from second before Evan Russell hit a two-run double to left-center. Cortland Lawson hit an RBI single and Seth Stephenson hit an RBI double to end the inning.

Jordan Beck made the second and third out of the inning.

B-4th: Iona 1, Tennessee 17 (+5)

Tennessee scored five more runs in the fourth on back-to-back solo home runs from Evan Russell and Cortland Lawson, Blake Burke scoring on a wild pitch and a two-run double from Trey Lipscomb.

B-5th: Iona 1, Tennessee 21 (+4)

Tennessee struck for four runs in the fifth courtesy of a bases-clearing triple from Trey Lipscomb and an Evan Russell walk with the bases loaded.

Lipscomb's triple completed the cycle for the junior third baseman. It's just the fourth cycle in the history of the program and the first since Jordan Rodgers did so against Kentucky in 2016.

T-6th: Iona 1, Tennessee 21

Camden Sewell relieved Chase Burns (W, 2-0) to start the sixth inning.

Burns' final line in his second career start: 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 R, BB, 4 K, 74 pitches (49 strikes) and picked up his second career win.

B-6th: Iona 1, Tennessee 23 (+2)

Freshman first baseman Blake Burke hit his first career home run in the sixth to extend the lead to 23-1.