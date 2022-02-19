 VolQuest - Game 2: Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-19 12:16:09 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Game 2: Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

First pitch: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup:

Key Plays:

Weekend Schedule

Friday, February 18

Game 1 – Georgia Southern (0) vs. Tennessee (9)

Saturday, February 19

Game 2 – Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee – 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 20

Game 3 – Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee – 1:00 p.m. ET

