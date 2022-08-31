It’s finally game day in Knoxville.

After months of preparation, Tennessee will open its 2022 football season on Thursday night against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Entering his second season at the helm of the Volunteers’ program, head coach Josh Heupel is looking forward to kicking off the campaign with his team.

“Awesome that it’s game week. … Let’s go play ball,” Heupel said. “Excited to get into Neyland Stadium. Obviously a long training camp with our players. We’re at the point where it is time to go play and find out where we’re at. Excited to go compete with these guys on Thursday night.”

Coming off a 7-6 campaign – including a 4-4 mark in SEC play – a year ago, Tennessee is looking to take another step forward under Heupel’s direction this season. With plenty of experience returning from the 2021 squad, the Vols present a strong roster that should be able to compete at a high level.

While redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s name stands out the most on the depth chart, Tennessee’s roster features plenty of returning stars. Alongside Hooker, the Vols’ offensive unit also includes wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, along with running back Jabari Small. The program also brought in USC transfer receiver Bru McCoy, who is expected to play a significant role in 2022.

“Right now, obviously it’s high,” Tillman, who tallied over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season, said of his confidence level. “To me, I’ve always had confidence in myself and kind of know what I can do. So, this year there’s been a few things I’ve changed up preparation-wise, but I’m excited about the season.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world. Whatever I can do to help my team win, that’s what I plan to do.”

Looking at the defensive side of the ball for the Volunteers, coordinator Tim Banks’ group is highlighted by players such as Jeremy Banks, Trevon Flowers, Byron Young, Warren Burrell and Omari Thomas. After allowing 29 points and 422 yards per game last year, the unit should only make positive strides this season.

“One thing we’ve really focused on this year is paying attention to the small details,” said Thomas, who made 21 tackles with three tackles-for-loss in 2021. “That’s one thing we’ve focused on this offseason and all the way up to now. We’re just focused on the small details. … I would say that’s it.”

Taking a look at Ball State, the Cardinals – who went 6-7 last season – enter the 2022 campaign with redshirt junior quarterback John Paddock under center. While he’s entering his first year as the team’s starter, his primary targets will include Jayshon Jackson, Yo’Heinz Tyler and Amir Abdur-Rahman, who’s a transfer from Vanderbilt. Carson Steele is listed as the No. 1 running back for Ball State, which put up just 24 points and 337 yards per game as a team last year.

Defensively, the Cardinals look to be led by linebacker Clayton Coll, who registered 108 tackles with five tackles-for-loss and two interceptions in 2021. Cornerback Amechi Uzodinma and linebacker Cole Pearce – who each made 38 tackles last season – are two other names to watch out for on Thursday.

Tennessee and Ball State are set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network.

“I think, as a coach, you’re always, ‘Man, we’ve got to go play.’ At the same time, you always want more time to continue the preparation,” Heupel said. “You’ve got a checklist – offense, defense, special teams, special situations and circumstances that you try to put your kids in.

“At the end of the day, you get to this point through the course of training camp. … It’s time to go play ball.”