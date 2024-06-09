Tennessee baseball's decisive game three in the Knoxville Super Regional against Evansville is under delay.

Due to poor weather in Knoxville, the start time of 6 p.m. ET for the matchup that sends the winner to the College World Series is pushed back.

Currently, the updated start time is projected to be 7:06 p.m. ET. Gates to Lindsey Nelson Stadium will reopen at 6:10 p.m. VolReport will update this article with any further updates.

Previously, Tennessee took game one in the best-of-three series. The Vols won 11-6 with the help of four home runs.

In game two, Tennessee jumped out to a 4-0 lead but couldn't hold on. The Purple Aces allowed three home runs in the first but bounced back to hold the Vols. Evansville put up 10 runs which was enough to hold the lead after a ninth inning rally to win 10-8.

Now, the winner of game three will go on to the College World Series while the loser has their season ended. Saturday's loss was the first time a No. 1 overall seed had lost to a regional 4-seed.

Tennessee will put Zander Sechrist on the bump as the starting pitcher. He owns a 3-1 record and 3.60 ERA this season in 17 appearances and 16 starts.

For the Purple Aces, it'll be lefty Kevin Reed getting the ball. He owns a 7.38 ERA this season and had a rough outing in the regional the week prior.

Christian Moore will also be back at second base for the matchup. He exited Friday with leg soreness and was the designated hitter on Saturday but did not play in the field. He now sits as the lead-off hitter along with his fielding duties.

As of the delay, three teams have already punched their ticket to Omaha. Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina, all from the ACC, will each head to the College World Series.