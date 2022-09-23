News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Florida

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game against Florida.
VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game against Florida. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Following last weekend's blowout win over Akron, Tennessee – which is now 3-0 and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it hosts No. 20 Florida for a marquee SEC matchup at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will be trying for their first victory over the Gators since Sept. 24, 2016.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 11 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread: Tennessee -10.5

Over/Under: 62.5

PREGAME COVERAGE

Monday Muse: Observations, questions, predictions heading into Florida week

Press conference tidbits: Tennessee's Josh Heupel, players preview Florida

Press conference tidbits: Florida coach Billy Napier previews Tennessee

The VolReport Podcast: Recapping Akron, Previewing Florida

Vols point to 2021 Florida loss as program's turning point

Vols left tackle Gerald Mincey set to face former team in Gators

Scouting Florida: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 4 opponent

Press conference tidbits: Brian Jean-Mary, Jerry Mack, players availability

Jerry Mack assesses Vols’ running backs room ahead of Florida showdown

Vols’ defense looking to ‘do what we do’ against Florida

Know the foe: Talking Florida with 1standTenFlorida.com's Jason Higdon

Notes: Josh Heupel, Billy Napier preview game on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Vols 'excited' for Knoxville to be 'center of the college football world'

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Florida

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up vs. Florida

In preparation for Florida, Tennessee looking to finish 'the right way'

Vols show ‘really good’ focus as matchup with Florida looms

Staff picks: No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against Florida, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game against Florida, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.

