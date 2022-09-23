Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Florida
Following last weekend's blowout win over Akron, Tennessee – which is now 3-0 and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it hosts No. 20 Florida for a marquee SEC matchup at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols will be trying for their first victory over the Gators since Sept. 24, 2016.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 11 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, September 24, 2022
Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Spread: Tennessee -10.5
Over/Under: 62.5
PREGAME COVERAGE
Monday Muse: Observations, questions, predictions heading into Florida week
Press conference tidbits: Tennessee's Josh Heupel, players preview Florida
Press conference tidbits: Florida coach Billy Napier previews Tennessee
The VolReport Podcast: Recapping Akron, Previewing Florida
Vols point to 2021 Florida loss as program's turning point
Vols left tackle Gerald Mincey set to face former team in Gators
Scouting Florida: Key notes on Tennessee's Week 4 opponent
Press conference tidbits: Brian Jean-Mary, Jerry Mack, players availability
Jerry Mack assesses Vols’ running backs room ahead of Florida showdown
Vols’ defense looking to ‘do what we do’ against Florida
Know the foe: Talking Florida with 1standTenFlorida.com's Jason Higdon
Notes: Josh Heupel, Billy Napier preview game on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Vols 'excited' for Knoxville to be 'center of the college football world'
Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Florida
Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up vs. Florida
In preparation for Florida, Tennessee looking to finish 'the right way'
Vols show ‘really good’ focus as matchup with Florida looms
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest against Florida, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have continuous updates and more being shared throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game against Florida, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, an enterprise story, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @DavisMoseley, @LukeWinstel, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerWombles.