Sitting at 3-0 on the season and ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Tennessee plays a marquee SEC road game on Saturday against No. 20 Florida at Neyland Stadium. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Gators? Here's a look at our thoughts.

TYLER MANSFIELD

Looking at this matchup on paper, Tennessee is the clear-cut better team. There's no question about it. Although two of the Vols' wins have come against a pair of non-Power Five teams, Josh Heupel's squad has played exceptionally well through three weeks – and the road victory at Pitt was huge for the résumé. With this game being in Knoxville, and with ESPN's College GameDay there, I just can't see Tennessee not winning this game. There's obviously plenty of noise surrounding the program this weekend, but I feel that Heupel's club is mature and veteran enough to focus on the task at hand – and that is beating Florida. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 34, Florida 21

NOAH TAYLOR

Florida’s offense just has too many question marks while Tennessee’s does not, with or without star wideout Cedric Tillman. The Vols cover, pulling away in the second half and earning their first win over the Gators in six seasons. Noah's pick: Tennessee 38, Florida 24

TYLER WOMBLES

This is the first time in a while Tennessee seems like a strong bet to win this rivalry matchup. Even if Cedric Tillman doesn’t play, the Vols certainly have the edge offensively with Hendon Hooker at quarterback. It will be on the defense to contain Anthony Richardson’s running ability and keep the Gators’ tailbacks from breaking away. If it does so, and the Vols again bring the heat offensively, Tennessee fans should get the result they’ve been longing for once the clock expires at Neyland Stadium. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 31, Florida 14

