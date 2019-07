Tennessee defensive lineman Kurott Garland is the latest Vol to enter the transfer portal. Volquest.com has confirmed the news first reported by AL.com. The Conyers, Georgia native entered the portal on Monday as the Vols open camp on Friday.

Garland redshirted last year but appeared in four games last season playing against ETSU, Georgia, Charlotte, and Missouri.

Garland didn’t record a tackle in the four games.