Garner says DL is a 'work in progress'
The predominant storyline of Tennessee’s fall camp has been the battle for the starting quarterback job. That’s understandable given the nature of the position, but quietly, perhaps the biggest sur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news