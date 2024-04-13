Tennessee held its annual Orange and White Game inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, concluding three weeks of spring practices and providing the final semblance of football until August.

The entire game lasted less than two hours and the entire second half had a running clock, but it did provide some of the newcomers and second and third team players to showcase their skills in a game-like setting.

The Orange team won, 21-14 with each of the top three scholarship quarterbacks leading multiple scoring drives. Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who played just one drive in the second half, finished 7-of-9 for 96 yards and a touchdown.

For the second-straight spring game, backup Gaston Moore led the offense with 184 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Jake Merklinger accounted for 105 passing yards and one touchdown.

Chris Brazzell II led in receiving with 78 yards and a touchdown and Merklinger posted a game-high 47 rushing yards and a score.