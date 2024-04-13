Tennessee football wraps spring practices with Orange and White Game
Tennessee held its annual Orange and White Game inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, concluding three weeks of spring practices and providing the final semblance of football until August.
The entire game lasted less than two hours and the entire second half had a running clock, but it did provide some of the newcomers and second and third team players to showcase their skills in a game-like setting.
The Orange team won, 21-14 with each of the top three scholarship quarterbacks leading multiple scoring drives. Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who played just one drive in the second half, finished 7-of-9 for 96 yards and a touchdown.
For the second-straight spring game, backup Gaston Moore led the offense with 184 yards and two touchdowns while freshman Jake Merklinger accounted for 105 passing yards and one touchdown.
Chris Brazzell II led in receiving with 78 yards and a touchdown and Merklinger posted a game-high 47 rushing yards and a score.
HOW THEY SCORED
SECOND QUARTER
White 10:57 — Dayton Sneed 13 pass from Gaston Moore (J.T. Carver kick)
9 plays, 60 yards, 4:35
After a scoreless first quarter, Moore found a rhythm on his third drive, first hitting tight end Charlie Browder for 10 yards and a first down on the first play of the second quarter. His second pass went to Sneed for 13 yards before back-to-back runs from Khalifia Keith. On the ninth play of the drive, Moore connected with Sneed for the second time for 13 yards and the score. | White, 7-0
Orange 5:07 — Jake Merklinger 26 run (Max Gilbert kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 5:50
Merklinger impressed with his legs. His first play in the first quarter was a designed run. He flashed his pocket awareness, evading a sack and rushing 16 yards for a first down to the 28-yard line. Two plays later, he took off on a 26-yard scamper for a touchdown to even the score. | Orange, 7-7
White 3:20 — Chas Nimrod 27 pass from Nico Iamaleava (Gilbert kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:47
Iamaleava led his most productive drive late in the second quarter. It began with a short pass to Chris Brazzell II, who turned up field and picked up 11 yards. Iamaleava came back from a coverage sack that lost five yards with a 14-yard pass to tight end Miles Kitselman and running back DeSean Bishop, who lined up in the slot, took an Iamaleava pass 28 yards. Iamaleava tossed his lone touchdown to Chas Nimrod to end the drive. | White, 14-7
Orange 0:00 — Mike Matthews 63 pass from Moore (Josh Turbyville kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 3:20
Moore went to work in the two-minute drill to close the firs half. He got the Orange team within striking distance quickly with a 5-yard run and a 7-yard pass to Kaleb Webb. On the final play of the half, he heaved a 63-yard pass to freshman Mike Matthews who had a step down the sideline to tie the game at the half. | Orange, 14-14
THIRD QUARTER
Orange 7:43 — Chris Brazzell II 71 pass from Jake Merklinger (Josh Turbyville kick)
4 plays, 87 yards, 1:59
After using his legs, Merklinger showcased his arm in the second half. On the third offensive drive of the third quarter, Marklinger completed a pass to Dont'e Thornton Jr. for 14 yards. After Keith rushed for two yards, Merklinger's pass to Brazzell was incomplete, but the two linked up on the next play from 71 yards out for the only score of the quarter. | Orange, 21-14
PLAY OF THE GAME
Gaston Moore 63-yard touchdown pass to Mike Matthews
