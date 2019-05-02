Dublin, Ga. linebacker JaQues Evans admits he never saw the offer coming.

Despite having some earlier conversations with the Vols, Evans was stunned when he received a call telling him he had an offer from Tennessee on Wednesday.

“I was shocked,” Evans said. “It was one of my first big ones.

“I had been talking to coach Sherrer. He hit me up on Twitter and it started from there. I had spoken with him before he extended the offer.”

The 6-2, 230-pound athlete admits he knows of Tennessee but doesn’t really know about them.

“Not a whole lot,” Evans said. “I have been doing a little research. I am trying to get up there in a couple of weeks.”

Tennessee is Evans’ first Power Five offer as the Vols want him as a linebacker despite very little linebacker tape to study from a year ago.

“They offered me as a linebacker,” Evans said when asked what Tennessee likes about him.

“I played on the defensive line last year. I actually played inside at tackle and some end because it was what my team needed.”

Evans believes playing with his hand on the ground has actually helped him as a linebacker because it has made him more physical.

“It has helped a lot,” Evans said. “Shooting my hands and getting off blocks as a defense lineman has helped me play more physical. I think it helps me as a linebacker.”

Evans visited Georgia unofficially last year. He doesn’t have any other trips planned outside of getting to Knoxville in the next month or two. Evans said he’s unsure of what all he’s looking for in a school as his recruitment is just starting to take off as other power 5 schools have called his getting the Tennessee offer.

“I am just trying to get a feel for it all,” Evans offered.