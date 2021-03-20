VolQuest - Georgia OL prospect a fan of Heupel, offense

Tennessee has always valued Covington, Ga. native Elijah Zollicoffer. The Vols initially offered two years ago under the Jeremy Pruitt regime and have stayed true to the recruit now in the Josh Heupel era. “The new staff is keeping in touch with me a lot,” the offensive lineman told Volquest. “They started reaching out to me really when coach Heupel was first hired. I’ve also have a really good relationship with coach [Glen] Elarbee.” Versatility is what Zollicoffer prides himself on and it’s something Elarbee loves in the prospect. “I can play both guard positions and right tackle. I also play the nose and three-technique on defense,” the Newton standout said. “He loves that I’m versatile. We talk just about every day and he really values my physicality and how I use my hands. “Coach Elarbee and coach Heupel are my favorite coaches up there.”

The three-star has 11 offers at current standing with five reigning from the Southeastern Conference in Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Auburn and South Carolina. Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and UCF have also offered. Gus Malzahn has actually offered him twice. “No matter where you put me on the line, I’ll be successful,” Zollicoffer said. “Since I play defensive line too, I try to use that to my advantage. I know what the other guy will try.” The 6-foot-6, 330-pound prospect is also a big fan of the Heupel offense. “He’s a really cool guy and has a great attitude,” the Peach State native said. “I love playing in an offense that plays fast football and scores points as fast as it can. It makes other teams scared of you and causes them to change up their game plan. That’s really cool.” Since the offensive lineman was offered as a freshman, he’s very familiar with the likes of Tennessee. The fanbase, game day atmosphere and campus location are things the prospect has already seen up close and witnessed firsthand while attending a game back in 2018.

“I remember the fans waving to me; rooting for me and trying to get to know me,” Zollicoffer said. “It’s a great atmosphere there and the fan base is fantastic. I love the location altogether. “Tennessee has always shown a sense of urgency with me in my recruitment.” Another plus in Tennessee’s direction was the ‘Heup House’ zoom call a couple of weeks ago where Zollicoffer was among 40 other prospects on a call with the entire staff. “That was a first,” the tackle said. “I’ve been on zoom calls before but not with other players who have also been offered. It was really cool seeing and meeting some potential teammates, if I do end up committing to Tennessee.” Though Zollicoffer is high on the Vols, don’t expect any type of decision coming soon. In fact, the 2022 prospect doesn’t plan on making a call until after his senior season, though Tennessee looks to be in good position this far out. “Whenever I make the decision, I’ll commit,” Zollicoffer concluded. “But it will be after next season because I have a lot to think about. This decision is for the next 50 years, not just four. “It has to be the right one.”