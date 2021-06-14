Georgia RB Jordan McDonald recaps official visit to see Vols' new culture

Georgia running back Jordan McDonald had heard all he needed to hear from Tennessee’s coaches over Zoom calls and over the phone.

This weekend, as he took his first official visit of the summer to Tennessee, was all about interacting with the coaches and players in person, and seeing just how genuine the new culture under Josh Heupel is.

“It went really well,” McDonald told Volquest following his visit. “I loved the interaction we had between the coaching staff.

“Going into the visit I wanted to see the interaction between the players and the coaches, and the interactions between the players as well to see the new culture they’re trying to build and also understand and get my eyes on how the relationship between the coaching staff really looks because as recruits, there’s things over the phone that we can’t really see. I wanted to see the up close and personal behind the scene things of what was really going on.”

McDonald took in what Tennessee had to offer with Vols quarterback commit Tayven Jackson, who was also in town for a visit. The potential backfield duo began to form a nice bond over the weekend.

“I loved getting to know the new recruits and Tayven Jackson,” McDonald said. “Me and Tayven formed a good little bond over this nice official visit. It was all just a great time.”