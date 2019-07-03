Powder Springs, Ga. wide receiver Javon Baker has been committed to Alabama since last November, but that hasn’t stopped schools from recruiting him and it hasn’t stopped him from listening and visiting other places.

One place the 6-1, 185-pound Baker saw before the dead period started was Tennessee. Baker has seen the Vols multiple times, with his first visits to Tennessee coming his freshman year.

“I have been traveling to Tennessee since I was in the ninth grade. It’s really a special place. The coaches there are great,” Baker said.

One coach in particular that Baker appreciates is head coach Jeremy Pruitt, whose no nonsense style is appealing.

“Really coach Pruitt keeping it real,” Baker said of why he likes the head man. “What stands out about him is his honesty. I don’t like all the recruit talk.”

In addition to taking to Pruitt on a regular basis, Baker and his family also speak regularly to Tee Martin.

“I talk to coach Pruitt the most. I talk to coach Martin. That’s my guy there. He’s been talking to my dad about every week too. It’s a family thing at Tennessee,” Baker said.

Even though he’s committed to the Crimson Tide, Baker said he will take all of his official visits before signing in December. Alabama obviously will get one. Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Louisville are vying for one of the last four visits.

“I don’t think about it for a while. I’m taking a break from it then I will put the schools in front of me and really try to make the best decision. I’m going to sign in December and I plan to take my official visits.”

Later this month, recruiting will heat back up for the 4-star talent as the dead period comes to an end. But for now, Baker is relaxing and putting recruiting thoughts on hold.

Baker who had a nice showing at the Rivals 5-star Challenge believes he is underrated as the 23rd best receiver in the country and loves any opportunity to prove himself.

“I just love to compete,” Baker said. “I have sneaky speed. I can take the top off of a defense. My route running and my football IQ are what schools like about me.”