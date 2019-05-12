Blessed to say I have received an offer from The University Of Tennessee‼️🙏🏾🍊 #vol_football #cavsrecruit #playbookathlete pic.twitter.com/ik7RJ5iKUU

Hogansville, Ga. (Callaway High School) running back/linebacker Charlie Dixon wasn’t sure the Vol coaching staff was watching him when they took in spring practice.

Coaches from around the country have been traveling to Hogansville to see athlete Cartavious Bigsby.

Earlier this week, Vol defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley was paying attention to not only Bisby but Dixon as well and the first year coordinator liked what he saw as Dixon landed a Vol offer.

“I didn’t think he was paying any attention to me and my coach called me offer after our offensive work and told me that I had a good day, that Tennessee was impressed and was offering me a scholarship. I was surprised because I didn’t think he had been watching me.”

Tennessee is not the only school who has been watching as the 2021 prospect now has offers from Mississippi State, Boston College, Cincinnati, UAB, Arkansas State and of course Tennessee.

The 6-2, 230 pound Dixon has never been to Tennessee and had not had any interaction with Tennessee before this week. In fact, Dixon isn’t even sure what position the Vols want to recruit him at.

“Because he was watching me play offense, I think they like me as a tailback,” Dixon said. “I don’t really care. I like both running back and linebacker.

“I don’t know much about Tennessee. I have watched them on TV. I plan on visiting up there as soon as I can.”

Regardless of position, Dixon, who has taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Mississippi State, believes his approach to the game is what is garnering him attention.

“In my mind, size and the dog mindset.” Dixon said of what schools like about him. “I have always believed that hard work does really pay off.”

In the coming months, Dixon is expected to garner more and more attention and offers. He’s not close to thinking bout a list of tops schools and certainly not any kind of decision, but Dixon does have a few thoughts on what he’s looking for.

“First is going to be graduation rates and the education level there,” Dixon said. “How do I feel when I’m on campus? Playing time of course is important. Also, the talent that would be around me.”