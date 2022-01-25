Georgia's Whit Weeks makes third trip to Rocky Top
Watkinsville, Georgia linebacker Whit Weeks was one of many visitors to Knoxville over the weekend to check out the Vols again on their first junior day of the year. For Weeks to visit to Rocky Top...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news