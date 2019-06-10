Tennessee was one of the top schools for JaQuari Wiggles before the two-way Mays (Ga.) star committed to Georgia Tech in late April.

The Yellow Jackets are still Wiggles’ “top school,” but the 3-star athlete hasn’t totally shutdown the process.

The 6-2, 258-pound Peach State native made his way back to Tennessee on Saturday, participating the Vols’ OL/DL camp.





“It’s a great city, Knoxville. One of my teammates wanted to come get an offer, so I said why not go up there with you? So I came up there to get some work in,” Wiggles explained.





“I like Tennessee. Good coaches.”





Wiggles worked out at both defensive end and tight end Saturday, noting he received 1-on-1 coaching from Tracy Rocker and Brian Niedermeyer. He said he spent the majority of the camp with Rocker before getting a private workout at tight end.





“Coach Rocker is from Atlanta, so we touched base with each other,” Wiggles said.





“He gave me good stuff to get better. He was helping me with my stance. He was telling me a tight-base stance will help me with my get off. Just adjusting my footwork. He was helping me how to get better.”





During the work with Niedermeyer, the 3-star Tech commit showcased his hands.





“I’m aggressive at catching the ball,” he said. “No dropped passes. They like my hand-eye coordination.”





Georgia Tech is recruiting Wiggles as an athlete, same for most of his other 20 offers. Wiggles plays both ways for Mays and is open to any spot in college.





“I’ll play wherever I’m needed at. Offense. Defense. Both of them. Wherever. I just want to play football. That’s all,” he said.





Saturday will not be Wiggles’ final trip to Tennessee, either, as he plans to use one of his five official visits on with the Vols.





“Tennessee will definitely get an official in the fall. Most definitely,” he said.









“I’m going to take the whole process. I’m going all the way to February.”