Georgia Tech transfer Wesley Walker details decision to wear orange

Nashville native Wesley Walker has suited up for Georgia Tech for the last three seasons. He played in 23 games for the Ramblin Wreck until he decided he needed a change. That change is to head back to his home state and play. at Tennessee.

"My family recently moved to Knoxville after I left high school in Nashville so I got family here," Walker said. "That played a role and be more in an environment that I'm excited about. Getting to know the coaches and the environment and culture they have here was an easy decision. Coming in and chopping it up with the coaches this past weekend was great."

Walker visited over the last few days and loved getting to know Willie Martinez, Tim Banks and the entire defensive staff.

"I just enjoyed the genuine knowledge and genuine relationship that I feel like I can build with them," Walker said. "Sometimes when you are talking to coaches you can sense dishonesty or creating a picture that sounds great just to get you here, but that wasn't the case with them. They walked me through what they expect and the foundation of what they have built here and it just felt real real to me. It was something I wanted to be a part of for sure."

Walker can play lots of different positions and has a versatile skillset, but Tennessee will look to him to feature at the star position as someone who could replace a departing Theo Jackson.

"Growing up I played a lot of positions," Walker said. "I played corner all through high school and then moved to safety. I built a foundation of playing in coverage and play confidently in coverage. I have a bigger frame which helps."



