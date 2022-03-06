Georgia Tech transfer Wesley Walker details decision to wear orange
Nashville native Wesley Walker has suited up for Georgia Tech for the last three seasons. He played in 23 games for the Ramblin Wreck until he decided he needed a change. That change is to head back to his home state and play. at Tennessee.
"My family recently moved to Knoxville after I left high school in Nashville so I got family here," Walker said. "That played a role and be more in an environment that I'm excited about. Getting to know the coaches and the environment and culture they have here was an easy decision. Coming in and chopping it up with the coaches this past weekend was great."
Walker visited over the last few days and loved getting to know Willie Martinez, Tim Banks and the entire defensive staff.
"I just enjoyed the genuine knowledge and genuine relationship that I feel like I can build with them," Walker said. "Sometimes when you are talking to coaches you can sense dishonesty or creating a picture that sounds great just to get you here, but that wasn't the case with them. They walked me through what they expect and the foundation of what they have built here and it just felt real real to me. It was something I wanted to be a part of for sure."
Walker can play lots of different positions and has a versatile skillset, but Tennessee will look to him to feature at the star position as someone who could replace a departing Theo Jackson.
"Growing up I played a lot of positions," Walker said. "I played corner all through high school and then moved to safety. I built a foundation of playing in coverage and play confidently in coverage. I have a bigger frame which helps."
It's been a steady dose of improvement dating back to his day at Ensworth. Walker tallied 96 career tackles in 23 games at Georgia Tech.
"I've grown in my knowledge of the game," Walker said. "I think I've grown exponentially in that area. I think that is natural in college and once I pushed myself I can see it and I know how to read and react. I just think my confidence grew to a whole different level. I've had a lot of experience playing and I'm very comfortable on the field. It's one of the reason I wanted to come home and work on my skills in the SEC against the best."
Walker's step brother is current Vol Tyler Baron so he is familiar with the Tennessee program. That will make the transition easier over the next few months.
"I know Tyler obviously and Cooper Mays," Walker said. "I know Jackson Lampley. Coming up here in the summer, I could always pull up on Tyler and be with the guys. He is roommates with Hendon so I've talked to him. Jimmy Holiday is someone I've grown close to. We were just being genuine with one another."
Walker will have three years of eligibility left at Tennessee.