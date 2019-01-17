Earlier this week, Tennessee hosted Georgia transfer DeAngelo Gibbs on a visit to Rocky Top. Now, the former 4-star safety is going to make Tennessee his home.

Sources confirmed to VolQuest.com that Gibbs has transferred to Tennessee. GoVols247 was first to report the news.

Gibbs, who played defensive back his two seasons in Athens, comes to the Vols as a receiver, per VQ sources.

A search of Tennessee’s student directory lists Gibbs as an active Tennessee student and someone who was admitted and became an active student in the 2019 spring semester.

The former Grayson High standout played in seven games in the 2018 season after recording 4 tackles in the 201. Gibbs, who is cousins with Vols safety Nigel Warrior, will likely have to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer.