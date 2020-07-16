VolQuest - Emmit Gooden no longer a Vol

Defensive lineman Emmit Gooden is no longer a part of the Tennessee football program. Gooden was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Gooden is facing a felony aggravated domestic assault charge stemming from an incident in the last 24 hours.

When reached for comment, a Tennessee spokesman said that head coach Jeremy Pruitt had dismissed Gooden from his program.

Gooden didn’t play in 2019 after suffering a torn ACL in pre-season practice. In 2018, Gooden recorded 33 tackles, 7 TFL’s, and a sack.