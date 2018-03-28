Tennessee grad transfer quarterback Keller Chryst is in town this week observing practice and meetings with his future team, a source told VolQuest.com.

The signal-caller still has a semester to finish at Stanford, but Chryst is taking advantage of his final quarter break to spend time around the Vols before he arrives for good in June.

Chryst was at practice Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback kept close tabs on offensive coordinator Tyson Helton, who was instrumental in luring Chryst to Rocky Top. Chryst committed to Tennessee on March 1 after an official visit.

Chryst, who started 13 games for the Cardinal in the past two seasons, is expected to compete with redshirt sophomore Jarrett Guarantano for Tennessee's quarterback job in the fall.

He went 6-0 as Stanford's starter in 2016 but lost his job last year midway through the season. He finished his career at Stanford with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.



